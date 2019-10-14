JERSEYVILLE – Drew Evan Perkinson, 28, passed away unexpectedly at 3:17 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at his home after a 21 year struggle with Juvenile/Type I Diabetes.

He was born on Dec. 17, 1990 in Alton, Illinois, the son of Denny Perkinson Jr. and Malea (Watson) Hagen.

Drew enjoyed his school days at Delhi Elementary, Illini Junior High School and attended Christian schools grades during his junior high and high school years. He loved all types of music and would sing and dance anytime, anywhere. He participated in basketball and soccer and enjoyed spending time with his classmates and was a 2009 graduate of Metro Christian Academy.

His family and friends will remember the fun, kind, sweet young man that Drew was. Sadly, his struggle became worse as he grew into adulthood, taking so much from Drew both physically and mentally. He touched all of us, and we will remember his laugh and his smiles, always.

Surviving are his mother and step-father, Malea and Ron Hagen of Fieldon; his father, Denny Perkinson Jr. of Delhi; a brother, Dray Perksinson and two sisters, Carrie and Catherine Perkinson, all of Jerseyville; paternal grandparents, Denny and Linda Perkinson Sr. of Delhi; a niece, Chloe Perkinson, who held a very special place in his heart; his beloved dog, Lucy; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Earl "Junior" and Marcia Watson, as well as a cousin, Tyler Watson.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until time of funeral services at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, Illinois.

Private burial will take place at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family kindly asks that tokens of sympathy be directed in the form of a memorial in Drew's honor to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, in care of the funeral home.