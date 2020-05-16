ALTON — On Saturday, April 25, 2020, Duane D Dugan, loving father of two children, passed away at the age of 39. Duane was born on Feb. 1, 1981 in Alton, Illinois, to David and Debra (Davis) Dugan. Duane was a talented welder and a huge fan of the St. Louis blues. He liked watching the Halloween movies and collecting Michael Meyer's memorabilia. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes and working out. Like his grandfather and uncle, he enjoyed tinkering on bicycles as well. Duane was known for picking on those closest to him, but in a way that made them feel loved. He was also known for his infectious laugh and smile. Duane loved his two sons. They were his world, and being a dad was his greatest achievement. He was a proud father to his boys and cherished every moment with them. Duane was preceded in death by his grandparents, Allen and Helen Davis and Clifford and Jean Dugan; and his uncle, Randy. He is survived by his two sons, Devland and Dolan; his father, David; his mother, Debra; sisters, Denise, Deandra, and Danielle; and several uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Duane was loved by many and will greatly be missed. Our memories of who he was and times with him will be forever cherished. He will live on through his boys and those who loved him most. "Blackbird singing in the dead of night Take these sunken eyes and learn to see All your life You were only waiting for this moment to be free" - The Beatles.



