DWIGHT BARBARY

JERSEYVILLE — Dwight F. Barbary, 86, died at 7:46 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home.

He was born in Alton, Illinois on Jan. 18, 1933, one of three children born to Dwight Paul and Marian (Ruth) Barbary.

Dwight was raised in the Alton area, and attended Alton Senior High School.

He was a United States Navy Korean War veteran, and had been employed with Owens-Illinois in the corrugating department, retiring as a supervisor after 27 years of service.

Dwight loved to be around people and socializing with friends whether it be golfing, fishing, shooting a game of pool, or just sitting around drinking a beer. For many years he was a constant fixture at the Lone Oak Golf Course, where he established many wonderful friendships.

He first married the former Paula Layton, and together they were the parents of two children. He then married Mary Ellen (Dwyer) Hendricks on Oct. 12, 1997 in Reno, Nevada. Together they have blessed with nearly 22 years of marriage.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Barbary of Jerseyville, Illinois; a daughter and son in-law, Theresa and Dan Means of Las Vegas, Nevada.; a son, Christopher Barbary of San Diego, California.; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two step sons and their spouses, Jerry and Cess Hendricks of Ottawa and David and Blenna Hendricks of Jerseyville; a sister and brother in-law, Marty and Bobby Gunn of Hooper, Utah; and a brother and sister in-law, Paul and Joan Barb of Fosterburg.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a step son, Michael Hendricks.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville, with Father Martin Smith officiating.

He will be laid to rest in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville, with the Jerseyville American Legion Post 492 conducting military graveside rites.

Memorials may be given to the Jerseyville Public Library.

Dwight was an amazing man who was loved by all, and will be deeply missed.

May God bless him and keep him in His love and glory forever.

Condolences may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com