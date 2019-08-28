HARTFORD — Earl Phillips, 80, passed away at 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Integrity of Wood River. He was born on June 12, 1939, in Crittenden County, Kentucky, the son of the late Edgar O. and Vera E. (Damron) Phillips. He married the former Norma Jean Dilback on May 5, 1959, in Shawneetown, Illinois, and she survives.

Other survivors include his children: Gary Phillips and his companion: Matt Whitlock of Hartford, Illinois, Kenneth Phillips and his wife: Lisa of Roxana, Illinois, Brenda Dunkerson and her husband: Gary of Salem, Kentucky, Pam Champion and her husband: Kenny of Marion, Kentucky, Bill Damron and his wife: Vonna of Salem, Jimmy Damron and his wife: Debbie of Salem, a daughter in law: Wanda Damron of Salem, eleven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, one great – great grandchild, a brother and sister in law: Ernest and Naomi Phillips of Gilbertsville, Kentucky, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Earl was formerly employed at Olin as a fork lift operator for over forty years prior to his retirement. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He enjoyed listening to old country music and spending time with his family and his neighbors.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son: Joseph Damron and two brothers: Aubrey Phillips and Robert Phillips.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of services at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois. Chris Damron will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with full military rites by the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308 of Alton.

Memorials are suggested to and will be accepted at the funeral home.

