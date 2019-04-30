EARL STIFEL

GODFREY — Earl Edward Stifel, 102, passed away peacefully at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Morningside of Godfrey. He was born on Dec. 2, 1916 to Ed and Hazel (Lee) Stifel in Collinsville, Illinois, but spent his youth in Granite City, Illinois. His family moved to a farm in Brighton, Illinois during the Depression. Farm life was hard, but he excelled and graduated as valedictorian of his senior class.

Earl enlisted in the Navy in 1942, and trained sailors on diesel engines at Little Creek, Virginia. He was mustered out of the US Navy in the Pacific as a Chief. He married the love of his life, Phreda McDonald, in 1943 in Granite City.

After the war, they made their home in Alton, Illinois. Earl worked his way up at Owens-IL, from the lunch cart, to shift foreman and finally mold design. He earned an Associates Degree at SIUE and won awards at OI for his suggestions for efficiency and safety.

He was active in his community as a precinct committeeman; and volunteered in countless ways at St. Ambrose and SS. Peter and Paul. He was a life-long learner, gardener, and handyman. He built a beautiful home for his family in North Alton.

After retiring, Earl and Phreda learned to dance, camp, and vacationed in Europe and all over North America.

Earl is survived by his brother, Gene Stifel, of Florida; his son, Paul (Ed Hart) of Florida, and three daughters, Ann (Bob) Romadka of Wonder Lake, Illinois, Mary (Ron) Tanner of Godfrey, Nancy (Jon) Sigerman of California; seven grandchildren, Beth (Eric) Nelson, Rob (Amanda) Romadka, Ellen Tanner, Alex (Melanie Miller) Tanner, Riley (Ashley Baugh) Tanner, Thea Sigerman, and Max Sigerman; two great grandchildren, Keira and Nate Nelson; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Phreda, his sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Norman Reinhardt, and his sister-in-law, Revella Stifel.

Many thanks to the patient and caring staff at Morningside.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey with Fr. Steven Janoski as celebrant. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements. An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com

Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities, St. Ambrose, or SS Peter & Paul.