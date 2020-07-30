1/
Earlene Harrison
1937 - 2020
ROXANA — Earlene C. Harrison, 83, passed away 2:48 a.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at her residence.

Born June 7, 1937 in Liberty Prairie, Illinois, she was the daughter of Earl and Gayle (Kelley) Eihausen.

Earlene owned Calico Drapery for many years before retiring. She enjoyed gardening and attending garden club meetings, loved quilting from which her family benefited from this passion.

On Oct. 27, 1956 in Hartford, Illinois, she married Donald L. Harrison. He died Feb. 10, 1997.

Surviving are a son, Brian (Raechel) Harrison of Grand Junction, Colorado; daughters, Deanna (Michael) Wilkey of Roxana, Illinois, and Bobbi (Dale) Abbott; and their children, Brian and Kayla of Godfrey, Illinois; grandchildren, Jennifer Smith and Drake Harrison; great-grandchildren, Carter and Harrison Smith; brother, Raymond Eihausen of San Antonio, Texas; and sister, Wanda "Petie" Hunter of Edwardsville, Illinois.

Private services and burial in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois. Rev. Richard Newcom will officiate.

Memorials may be made to "Operation Blessing".

Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
