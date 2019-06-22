BRIGHTON — Edward "Ed" L. Campion, 71, of Brighton passed away unexpectedly at 9:05 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at home.

He was born on Aug. 3, 1947 in Medora to the late Charles and Orlena (Elmore) Campion.

Ed married Sophia DeSherlia on March 31, 2009 in Jamaica.

In addition to his wife, Sophia, he is survived by four children Lance (Kendra) Campion of Godfrey, Ryan Campion of Brighton, Leslie Phillips of Brighton, and Brandon DeSherlia of Wood River; six grandchildren Dylan, Case, Oliver, Nina, Logan, and Conner; two brothers Gene (Janet) Campion and Brad (Becky) Searcy.

He served our country in the United States Army During Vietnam, earning two Bronze Stars. Ed worked as a supervisor for Nilo Farms for 44 years before retiring in 2013.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Burial will follow at Brighton Cemetery with Military Rights.

Memorials may be made to Alton VFW Post 1308.

