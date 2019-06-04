BLASINGIM
PARMA — Edd Blasingim, 84, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson, Michigan. Visitation will be from 10am until time of services at noon on Thursday, June 6 at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River,Illinois. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto will full military rites by the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308 of Alton. Memorials are suggested to Grace Freewill Baptist Church in Albion, Michigan and will be accepted at the funeral home.