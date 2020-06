Or Copy this URL to Share

EAST ALTON — Eddie W. Coleman, 82, died June 26, 2020, at Saint Louis University Hospital. Survived by children, Neal (Michelle), Mike and Mary, grandchildren and a sister. Visitation 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m., Tuesday, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.



