BETHALTO — Eddie Ray Smith, 79, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at home. He lived life to the fullest. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Beverly Ellen (Gray) Smith; his children, Troy (Francis) Smith, Michelle (Jon) Tapscott, Misty (Kurtis) Hawkins, Tammy Reeder, and Debra Griffin; 12 grandchildren, Chris (Amy) Reeder, Amber Wofford, Chris (Paula) Bechtold, Erik (Sarah) Stover, Tara Johndrow, Corey Bechtold, Justin (Ashley) Reeder, Sara (Becca) Vancil, Kayla Smith (Zack), Kevin Smith (Brooklyn), Dustee Reeder (Noel), and Cole Tapscott; a very special friend, Gerry Cook; 18 great grandchildren, Oliver, Grayson, Peyton, Loralei, Dominic, Victor, Misty, Sean, Ryder, Dawson, Kurtis, Lucas, Olivia, Emma, Drake, David, Aubrey, and Oliver; his brother, Howard (Lynn) Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Evelyn Smith; two brothers, Allen and Ronnie Smith; a sister, Elouise Robbins; a sister-in-law, Sylvia Smith; and two sons-in-law, David Reeder and Ron Griffin. We love you, Eddie Pa. Either Heaven gained an angel or the devil gained a partner. Fisherman's Prayer. God grant me that I may like to fish, until my dying day. And when it comes to my last cast, I then most humbly pray when I'm in your great landing net and peacefully asleep, that in your mercy I be judged as "big enough to keep". Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 25 to May 26, 2020.