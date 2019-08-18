ALTON — Edgar G. Grossheim, 93, died at 8:33 PM on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Alton on Oct. 24, 1925 the son of the late Carl J. and Ethel "Becky" (Cruthird) Grossheim Sr. Edgar was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton and also a US Army WWII veteran. He retired as a machinist from General Motors in St. Louis. He was a hard worker who enjoyed wood working; building two of his own homes, liked to camp and loved his family dearly, beyond imagination. His pets were always on his lap.

Edgar married the former Lois (Huttner) in Chicago on Aug. 19, 1950 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Chicago and she survives. Also surviving are his five children: Edward C. Grossheim of Brighton, Jeanne A. Birdsell (James R.) of Bethalto, Lois M. DuMey (Dennis) of Alton, Steve M. Grossheim (Carol S.) of Columbia, Tennessee and Tom M. Grossheim (Jeanne E.) of Alton; 20 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; one brother, Elbert C. Grossheim of Brighton; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Carl J. Grossheim Jr.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 4-7 p.m. at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton with Fr. Jeremy Paulin, OMV and Fr. Paul Nguyen, OMV officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Alton with full military honors by Alton VFW Post 1308. Memorials may be given to Masses.

