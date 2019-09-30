BRIGHTON — Edgar W. Nolan, 88, passed away at 3:49 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at his home.

He was born on Sept. 23, 1931 in Elsah, Illinois, a son of Joseph Vincent and Elizabeth (Fessler) Nolan. On Sept. 28, 1957 Edgar married Eleanor Ann Joehl in Godfrey, Illinois at St. Ambrose Catholic Church.

Edgar was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He always cared for others before himself. He worked at Shell Oil Wood River Refinery for 35 years and retired as a Maintenance Supervisor. He was a very capable mechanic. He ran his own heating and cooling business. He mastered many trade skills without formal training and built his own home from blueprints. He was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church for 58 years. He often helped with repairs at the church and was a member of the Men's Club. He volunteered building homes with Habitat for Humanity. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his wife Eleanor, and his children and grandchildren.

Edgar served in the United States Army during the Korean War and attained the rank of sergeant. He a was a lifetime member of Alton VFW Post 1308.

He is survived by his children, Lloyd Nolan of Creve Coeur, Missouri, Donna Nolan of Jerseyville, Illinois, Margaret Gay of Wildwood, Missouri, Les Nolan (Patti) of Crestwood, Missouri, Darrell Nolan (Jean) of Ballwin, Missouri, and Bruce Nolan (Traci) of O'Fallon, Illinois; a sister, Sr. M. Josephine Nolan of Alton, Illinois; and seven grandchildren.

Edgar was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Eleanor; three sisters; three brothers; and his son Gregory.

Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 4 4-7 p.m. at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at St. Ambrose Catholic Church.

Services will be on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Arms of Love, St. Ambrose Catholic Church, or Samaritan's Purse.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.