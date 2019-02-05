EDGAR PALMER

WOOD RIVER — Edgar E. Palmer, 88, formerly of Dorsey, passed away at 4:16 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at his residence with his loving family by his side.

He was born on April 25, 1930, in Dow, Illinois, the son of the late Edgar and Gladys (Lewis) Palmer. He married the former Hallene Cathorall on March 10, 1961, in Fosterburg, and she survives.

Other survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Marla Palmer of Wood River, Steven and Kim Palmer of Highland; many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Edgar was formerly employed at the Western Cartridge Company, the Alton Box Board, Alton Bottled Gas, and retired from Laclede Steel where he was a truck driver in the store room. He liked restoring and owning older cars, going to car shows, and playing golf. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict from November 1951 to September 1953.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He attended the Bethalto Presbyterian Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Eleanor Barnal, Cora May Walker, Lora May Desherlia, and Betty Jean Callahan.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7 at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 8 at the funeral home. Pastor Jerry Wray will officiate. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey with full military rites by the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308 of Alton.

Memorials are suggested to the Bethalto Presbyterian Church and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.