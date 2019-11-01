RICHMOND HEIGHTS — Edgar (Ed) Schmidt, 80, died peacefully at his home in Richmond Heights, Missouri on Oct. 27, 2019. Dear brother of Earl (Shirley) of Alton, Illinois, and Ethel (the late Gary Goble) of Bunker Hill, Illinois. Beloved friend and life partner of Betsey Anderson. Special uncle to nine Schmidt and Goble nieces and nephews; and their families. Loving "Grandpa Ed" to the Jeff and Abby Barker family.

A native of Alton, Edgar was a long-time educator, most notably in a profoundly satisfying and life-shaping teaching position in Kenya. He taught at Ladue High School for 25 years, and did math/science education consulting after retirement. His passions centered on aide to schools in East Africa, environmental causes, and social justice. Edgar was active in the Ethical Society, Sierra Club, Missouri Prairie Foundation, Richmond Heights Garden Club and Wild Ones native plant society.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2 p.m., at the Ethical Society of St. Louis, 9001 Clayton Road, Ladue, Missouri.

Memorial donations to support the Ugandan School Project may be made to the Ethical Society of St. Louis.