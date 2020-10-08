ALTON — Edith L. Dorsey, 93, died at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at Riverside Rehab and Health in Alton, Illinois.

Born Dec. 27, 1926 in Hardin, Illinois, she was the daughter of Charles and Mary (Woelfel) Schleeper.

She married Ralph E. Dorsey on May 29, 1948 at St. Patrick's Church in Alton. He preceded her in death on Aug. 24, 1999.

Edith worked in the Corrugating Department of Owens Illinois until deciding to become a full time mother. Later, she worked and retired from J. C. Penney in 1991.

Edith or "Edie", as she was affectionately known to family and friends, was quite a seamstress and had a knack for creating quilts.

She resided at Cedarhurst Assistant Living until her death.

Along with her parents and husband; Edith was preceded in death by an infant son, James; two infant granddaughters, Laura and Karen Cunningham; sisters, Sister Mary Paula Schleeper, Helen Barry, Edna Mae Dover, Catherine Turpin and Rita Davis; along with brothers, Aloys and Joseph Schleeper.

She is survived by her children, Donna (Brad) Cunningham of Little Elm, Texas, Karen (Al) DeGrand of Alton, Barbara (Brian) Murphy of Godfrey, Illinois, and Mark (Doe Ann) Dorsey of Pike Road, Alabama; her grandchildren, Erin (Roy) Henry, Al (Erin) DeGrand, Dr. Michael DeGrand, Rachel (Ed) Chinchilla, Bridget (Chris) Lippmann, Michael (Hali) Murphy, Elizabeth Murphy, Nathan DeGrand, Steven and Samantha Dorsey and Alexis (Derrick) Bohannon; She was also blessed with nine great-grandchildren.

A private Mass will be held at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey and can be viewed live on the Gent Funeral Home Facebook page at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

Burial will be held at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

