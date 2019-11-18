BELLEVIEW — Edith Mae Radefeld, 98, died 7:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois. She was born on Jan. 30, 1921 in Hamburg, Illinois, Harry & Maggie (Hess) Howland.

Edith was a homemaker. She married Francis Goewey on July 25, 1936, who passed away on Dec. 19, 1983. she was married again to Paul Radefeld on Dec. 19, 1987, who passed away on Oct. 29, 2005

She is servived by one daughter, Erma (Norman) Koerner of Bethalto; one son, David Goeway of Bethalto; one son-in-law, Bernie Geist of Roxana, Illinois; 12 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was precceded in death by three daughters, Eileen Lawrence, Dorothy Pyle, and Wanda Geist; one son, Danny Goewey, Sr.; three sons-in-law, Bob Stilwell, Sr, Lloyd Lawrence, Sr. and Jon Pyle; and four siblings.

Visitation is from 11 a.m til the time of services at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois. Burial is at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials to be made to that of the senders choice.

Send condolences to grayfuneralhomeinc.com.