EDITH WILSON

ALTON — Edith Viola "Vickie" Wilson, 91, died at 5:08 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born March 3, 1928 in Oblong, Illinois, she was the daughter of Pearl Otis and Julia May Tracy. Mrs. Wilson worked at a garment factory in Marine, Illinois where she learned how to sew.

She also worked for Kas Potato Chips passing out free samples as well as the Winchester Division of Olin Brass and for Eunice Smith Nursing Home. On May 24, 1984 she married Ray L. Wilson in Wood River, Illinois. He preceded her in death on Feb. 12, 2017.

Surviving are two sons, Lonnie Autery of Alton, Illinois and Gary Autery (Linda) of Brighton, Illinois, one step-son, Robert Kempfer (Margie) of Pensacola, Florida, two step-daughters, Sherry Cobb (Don) of Palmyra, Tennessee, and Terry Haskell (Ron) of Centerville, Missouri, four grandchildren, James Autery (Lindee), Jason Autery (Andrea), Nicholas Autery, Emily Thatcher (Jason), seven great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Max, Ava, Brock, and Kayden Autery, and Jackson and Logan Thatcher, six step grandchildren, Billy Haskell (Kelly), Scott Haskell (Luci Janu), Mike Haskell (Kim), John Haskell (Kami), Louie Lafitk and Leia Welk, 14 step great-grandchildren, Luden, Eva, Goldie, Makalia, Quentin, Dakota, Kaden, Trendon, and Zofia Haskell, Shayla Haskell, L.J. Laftik, Emry, Evan and Kayley Welk.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene and Dean Tracy and a sister, Norma Applebee.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of funeral at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 15 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16 at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois. Reverend Joyce Anders will officiate. Memorials may be made to . Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com