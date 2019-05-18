EDNA HARTMAN

HARTFORD CITY — Edna P. Hartman, age 83, formerly of Alton, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at her home in Hartford City, Indiana.

She was born Aug. 28, 1935, in Ruble, Missouri, the daughter of Rudolph and Zara (Harris) Svitak. She married William Hartman on Oct. 31, 1954 in Corienth, Mississippi, and he preceded her in death.

Edna worked at Alton Memorial Hospital in the Medical Records Department. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Edna was an avid animal lover who enjoyed gardening and dancing. She was active in Senior Services Plus where she also worked as a care giver. Edna's greatest joys were spending time with her family.

She is survived by two children and their spouses, William B. and Kristy Hartman of Bunker Hill, Illinois, and Terrie J. and (Gary) James of Hartford City; seven grandchildren, Amy Nichols of Missouri, Shaun Hartman of Oregon, Holly and Jason Sadowski of Glen Carbon, Illinois, Edward Hartman of Kentucky, Joshua James of Hopkins, Minnesota, Julie James of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and Hope and Paul Mukisa of Shakopee, Minnesota; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, William; she is preceded in death by six siblings, Louise Svitak, Louis Svitak, Blanche Adams, Joseph Svitak, Alice Svitak, and Marie Svitak.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 20, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.

Burial will take place in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels or Senior Services Plus in Alton.

An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com .