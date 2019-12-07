BETHALTO — Edna Rose Mueth Sears made the journey to heaven on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, grateful for over 90 of the fullest years.

Edna, a.k.a G'ma, GG, mom, or grandma, was the family's anchor. As we say goodbye for now, the family recognizes her strength and courage as a single mother, the sole breadwinner in supporting her family, and as a steadfast role model.

Edna's life adventure began in the spring 1929 in South St. Louis, Missouri, as the daughter of Joseph and Louise Danneman Mueth, with an older sister Ruth and soon to be younger sister Alice. Her Aunts Ida and Rose played an important role in her life, helping to raise the girls as their own. At five years old, her father moved the family to Overland, Missouri, where Edna spent her youth.

She treasured the friendships she made whilst attending All Souls Catholic Grade School and Rosati-Kain High School; attending both school reunions annually until the end! At this early age, one of Edna's shining attributes came to light, her ability to cultivate relationships.

Although the family struggled during the Great Depression, Edna enjoyed a "paved" road with sidewalk in front of her house. Her active, independent lifestyle budded here as the sisters would roller skate and bike ride, as well as ride the Street Car!

During WWII, Edna gained employment at a soda fountain counter. Like most Americans during this era, Edna learned the meaning of earning a living. Her career continued with a position at IBM until she became a Mother. Edna entered back into the working world as a devoted employee at Alton Mental Health Hospital. She was a proud member of the AFSCME until her retirement after 30 years of serving those in need.

Edna enjoyed life!!! As a world traveler and faithful member of St Bernard's Catholic Church, one travel highlight (of many) was in Rome where she was almost close enough to touch the Pope. Her family will always keep the secret recipe to her renowned Betty Crocker gold-medal Hot Milk Cake. Her childhood bicycle talents were renewed in her 50s when she led a group of bikers on regular trips along the Alton River Road to Grafton, Illinois.

A striking time for Edna was upon the death of her Mother when she was 11. It gives the family some relief to know she is in Heaven catching up with her family, especially her Mother.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Madison County charity, All God's Children Shall Have Shoes c/o Abundant Life Church, Alton, Illinois.

Edna was blessed and survived by her three children; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; her son Joseph Sears and his wife Kathy; their daughter Adina Morfoot and husband Matt; and their children Emily and Joseph; son Patrick Sears and wife Danelle; their children Liam and Dax; Andy Sears; Callie Sears Kim and husband Hagan;. Edna's daughter, Sharon Steele, husband Bill Steele; her daughter Samantha McNulty and husband Nathan, with their children Eva and Mya. Edna's youngest daughter Laura Loyd and her husband Tim, with their children Lindsey and Nathan.

We love you GG Edna.

