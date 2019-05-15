EDWARD BROWN

KOKOMO — Edward R. Brown, 79, Kokomo, Indiana, passed away at 5:12 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at St. Vincent Heart Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was born on Nov. 5, 1939, in Versailles, Illinois, to George and Reba (Roate) Brown. Following his father's death he was taken in by his foster parents, Ralph and Karleen Huette. On June 20, 1959, he married Judith A. Kampwerth, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker Hill, Illinois, and she survives.

Ed graduated from Bunker Hill High School in 1957. He worked as a steelworker, insurance salesman, church custodian and operated a Sambo's restaurant in Kokomo, Indiana. In retirement, he did many odd jobs for friends and neighbors. He loved to be busy and to be outdoors. He was a member of Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer for 40 years and was also a 40 year member of Kiwanis.

In addition to his wife, Judith Brown, he is survived by his children, Mona (Bill Spears) Brown, Bloomington, Indiana, Randall (Linda) Brown, Marion, Illinois, and Timothy (Dawn) Brown, Noblesville, Indiana; grandchildren, Justin (Cassie) Brown, Kayla (Tyler) Hudgens and Lacey Brown; great-grandchildren, Simon Brown, Paige Brown and Loretta Hudgens; brothers, James Brown and William Brown; sisters, Reba Almon, Alice Glass and Ginny Miller; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; foster parents; brothers, Weatherford, Lozell, Robert, George, John and Eugene; and sisters, Betty, Nancy and Roberta.

Funeral services in Kokomo, Indiana, for Ed were held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, Indiana, were Pastor William Allison and Rev. Charles Crank officiated. Friends were invited to visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Funeral services in Bunker Hill, Illinois will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Kravanya Funeral Home, 875 S. Washington St., Bunker Hill, Illinois, with Rev. Brian G. Holle officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bunker Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Refuge Ministries International, P.O. Box 695 Noblesville, IN 46061, Highlands Latin School Indianapolis, P.O. Box 4462, Carmel, IN 46082. Or to the Bunker Hill Lincoln Statue Fund. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com or at www.kravanyafuneral.com.