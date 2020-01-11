Edward Burns

Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL
62095
(618)-254-5544
Obituary
WOOD RIVER — Edward Franklin Burns, 75, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center of Alton, Illinois.

Born Feb. 7, 1944 in St. Louis, Missouri, he was the son of Albert L. and Jessie (Moore) Burns.

He had worked in the power plant for the Olin Corporation before retiring.

His wife, Deborah Lynn Burns preceded him in death.

Surviving are a son, Ryan (Michelle) Calvert; step-son, Brendon Burns; grandchildren, Taylin, Taiya and Sheridan; daughter-in-law, Kirstie L. Barnes; brother, Mike Burns; and sister, Ruth Henrion.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Darin Burns; and sister, Marie Baze.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation will be from noon until time of service at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois.
Published in The Telegraph from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
