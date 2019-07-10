DORSEY
MADISON — Edward P. Dorsey, 72, of Madison, Illinois, died at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Gateway Medical Center in Granite City. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 15 at St. Mary & St. Mark Catholic Church in Madison. A funeral mass will be at 11:30 a.m. on Monday at the church. Burial will take place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. The family request memorials to St. Mary & St. Mark Catholic Church or Masses. Condolences may be expressed online at webefuneralhome.com.