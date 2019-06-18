EDWARD EATMON

BRIGHTON — Edward Marvin Eatmon, 82, of Brighton, Illinois, died at his residence on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:56 pm. He was born Nov. 22, 1936, in Ft. Collins, Colorado to Erman Eatmon & Irma (Kraig) Eatmon.

He married Claudette (Diuguid) Eatmon on July 18, 1954.He was a cement finisher. Edward was a member of the Cement Finishers Local 90 of East St. Louis.

He is survived by his spouse, Claudette Eatmon, children, Kim (Cyril) Carag, Claudia (Pody) Eatmon, Kelly (Darrell) Warren, Steve (Susie) Eatmon, grandchildren, Jared Eatmon, Hilary (Daniel) Harris, Darra (Dave) Feuerhak, Brandi (Tim) Burnet, Brandon (Angel) Carag, Holly (Luke) Pao, great grandchildren, Noah, Jonah, Anaiah, Moriah, J.W., Lincoln "Rooster", Ezra, Aleyna, Gemma, Jacob, Violet Eva, Temperance, Jordaw, Kendra, special kids, Morgan Morey, Marcus "Bub" Morey, sister, Belva Gwillim and brother, Larry (Vicky) Wood.Edward was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Carolee Diuguid, Mae Bruhn and Ethel Lewis.

Friends may call on Thursday, June 20 at Fosterburg Baptist Church from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services are Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois. Memorials are suggested to Mississippi Valley Christian School. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill, Illinois is in charge of the arrangements.