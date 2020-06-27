Edward Finke
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FOSTERBURG — Edward E. Finke, 84, of Fosterburg, Illinois, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at his home.

He was born Feb.y 13, 1936, in Okawville, Illinois, the son of Henry and Myrtle (Hamilton) Finke.

Surviving are his wife, the former Nicole Lostetter, who he married Aug. 29, 1975, and an extended family.

Ed is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving from 1953 to 1956 during the Korean conflict. He retired after 40 years, from Crown, Cork and Seal — Continental Can Company in St. Louis, Missouri.

Ed loved rural country living, the shared together times with family, friends and his pets, listened to country music and watched all the old-time reruns of favorite TV series, and the history and national geography documentaries. Ed appreciated the Jehovah Witnesses bible studies with friends, Jerry and Joy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Finke.

A private graveside service and burial will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. The grave is located on the north side of the cemetery, near the office building. Brother Jason Woods will officiate.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home, in Bethalto, is in charge of arrangements.

Heartfelt thanks to all who provided Ed with excellent care from the BJC Hospice (at home), BJC Home Care, the medical staff at Alton Memorial Hospital, the Fosterburg Fire Protection District and Dr. William Bartley and staff.

Memorials may be made to the Riverbend Humane Society in Jerseyville, Illinois.

Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved