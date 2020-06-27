Edward Finke

FOSTERBURG — Edward E. Finke, 84, of Fosterburg, Illinois, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at his home.

He was born Feb.y 13, 1936, in Okawville, Illinois, the son of Henry and Myrtle (Hamilton) Finke.

Surviving are his wife, the former Nicole Lostetter, who he married Aug. 29, 1975, and an extended family.

Ed is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving from 1953 to 1956 during the Korean conflict. He retired after 40 years, from Crown, Cork and Seal — Continental Can Company in St. Louis, Missouri.

Ed loved rural country living, the shared together times with family, friends and his pets, listened to country music and watched all the old-time reruns of favorite TV series, and the history and national geography documentaries. Ed appreciated the Jehovah Witnesses bible studies with friends, Jerry and Joy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Finke.

A private graveside service and burial will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. The grave is located on the north side of the cemetery, near the office building. Brother Jason Woods will officiate.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home, in Bethalto, is in charge of arrangements.

Heartfelt thanks to all who provided Ed with excellent care from the BJC Hospice (at home), BJC Home Care, the medical staff at Alton Memorial Hospital, the Fosterburg Fire Protection District and Dr. William Bartley and staff.

Memorials may be made to the Riverbend Humane Society in Jerseyville, Illinois.

