Edward Frillman

MORO — Edward Emil Fred Frillman, 91, of Moro, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

He was born on June 11, 1929 in Prairietown, Illinois, the son of William and Mabel (Helmkamp) Frillman. He married Iris "LaVerne" Weger on Oct. 21, 1950 in Prairietown.

Edward is a veteran of the United States Army. He was the owner/operator of Frillman's Cabinet Shop. Edward was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto, Illinois.

He enjoyed playing the accordion, and played on live radio (WSMI); and he was an avid fisherman.

Along with his wife, LaVerne; he is survived by his children, Kelly (Delma) Frillman of Gillespie, Illinois; also two grandchildren, Zackary Frillman of Livingston, Illinois, and Dylan (Shelby) Frillman of Wood River, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Mark Frillman; a brother, Lloyd Frillman; and a sister, Elvita Goebel.

A private visitation and funeral will be held for family at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Kale Hanson will officiate.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Alton VFW Post 1308 will perform military rites.

Memorials can be made to Zion Lutheran School.

