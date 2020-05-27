Edward Gillis Jr.
DUNLAP — Edward Ray Gillis Jr., 53, passed away at OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria, Illinois. He was born in Alton, Illinois, on Feb. 14, 1967 in Alton, the son of Edward and Janet (Helmkamp) Gillis Sr. Edward married Sarah Elmendorf at Abundant Life Community Church in Alton. She survives. He was a member of Riverside Community Church in Peoria. Edward graduated from the University of Illinois in Champaign and then worked as a mechanical engineer for 30 years at Caterpillar in Peoria. He is survived by his wife, Sarah; a daughter, Emily; a son, Ethan Gillis; his mother, Janet Gillis; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Kim and David Collins, and Pam and Roger Kirby; a sister-in-law, Yvonne Elmendorf, two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John and Teresa Elmendorf, and Paul and Rhonda Elmendorf; and many loved nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Edward was preceded in death by his father, Edward Gillis Sr.; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond and Audrey Elmendorf. A carcade visitation will be from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Friday May 29, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois. A private service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.

Published in The Telegraph from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Service
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-3573
