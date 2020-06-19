Edward Hanudel

FLORIDA — Edward Stephen "Steve" Hanudel, 73, of Panacea, Florida, died on Monday, June 1, 2020, in Panacea.

Steve was born on Oct. 22, 1946, in Alton, Illinois, the son of Edward A. and Rita A. Curtin Hanudel.

Steve graduated from Alton Senior High School and received his bachelor's degree in Education from Western Illinois University and his master's degree in Education from Sam Houston State University. Steve first worked as a teacher and later in the commercial insurance field specializing in Marine Insurance and Risk Management. After his retirement, he moved to Florida's "Forgotten Coast."

He enjoyed the outdoors, spending his time hiking, camping, and fishing. He also enjoyed the natural sciences of geology and oceanography. Steve was an avid lover of history, particularly military history, including WWII and the Civil War. Steve's musical tastes included music from the early 1960s and the golden oldies. He loved to eat all types of seafood, especially crawfish. He also enjoyed running and completed the Houston Marathon.

Many will remember Steve as cheerful and funny, but he never backed away from a political discussion. He was kind, gentle, loyal, friendly and thrifty. He was a faith-filled man that had a deep love for his family and enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and uncle, Edward Curtin.

He is survived by his siblings, Mark (wife, Kathy) Hanudel of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Maria Louise (husband, Dr. Erik) Pronske of Austin, Texas; two nephews, Dr. Matthew (wife, Dr. Marcy) Hanudel of Lake Charles and Thomas Pronske of Austin; two nieces, Katherine (husband, Geoff) Miles of Laguna Niguel, California, and Christine Pronske of Mexico; and four great-nephews, Benjamin Hanudel, and Jack, Andrew, and Ford Miles.

A private graveside ceremony will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Springfield, Illinois.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National WW II Museum, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70130 (www.nationalww2museum.org); The American Battlefield Trust, 1140 Professional Court Hagerstown, MD 21740 (www.battlefields.org); or The American Heart Association, Greater Midwest Affiliate Memorials and Tributes, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.

The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.