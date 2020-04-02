EAST ALTON — Edward A. Hyman, 67, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at his residence.

Born June 5, 1953 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Leona (Bock) Hyman of Salem, Missouri, and the late Everett Hyman.

He loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, bar-b-ques, throwing horseshoes and playing cards.

In addition to his mother, surviving are his wife, Farrell (Cook) Hyman of East Alton; sons, Issac Hyman of East Alton, Matthew Willbrand of Prairietown, Illinois; daughters, Laura (Alan) Campbell of Bethalto, Illinois, Sara Hyman-Fields of Wood River, Illinois; four grandchildren, Zachary, Vanessa, Lukis and Lillie; brothers, Davey Hyman of Salem and James Hyman of Bethalto; and sisters, Jeanie Watson of Godfrey, Illinois, Betty Seats of Brighton, Illinois, and Sherry Eyers of East Alton.

No services have been scheduled.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.