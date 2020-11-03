1/1
Edward Kimbrel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WOOD RIVER — Edward A. "Scoop" Kimbrel Sr., age 54, of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Wood River, Illinois.

He was born March 13, 1966, in Troy, Missouri, the son of Clifford and Betty Jean (Newberry) Kimbrel.

He married Venus Arrietta on Feb. 15, 2014 and she survives.

Scoop was proud to have served in the US Navy.

He loved riding his motorcycle. Scoop was a member of Warrior Breed MC in Missouri.

In addition to his wife, Venus; he is survived by his father, Clifford; children, Brendan Kimbrel of Alton, Illinois, Eddie Kimbrel of Alton, Cheyenne Arietta of Wood River, Gabriel Grimes of Wood River, and Michael Johnson of Godfrey; his siblings, Dawn and Rick Rhoney, John Kimbrel, and Danny Kimbrel; and many other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother; and a sister, Corey Kimbrel.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Noon at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home 1313 W. Delmar Ave. in Godfrey.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Venus Kimbrel to help with expenses.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-3573
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved