WOOD RIVER — Edward A. "Scoop" Kimbrel Sr., age 54, of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Wood River, Illinois.

He was born March 13, 1966, in Troy, Missouri, the son of Clifford and Betty Jean (Newberry) Kimbrel.

He married Venus Arrietta on Feb. 15, 2014 and she survives.

Scoop was proud to have served in the US Navy.

He loved riding his motorcycle. Scoop was a member of Warrior Breed MC in Missouri.

In addition to his wife, Venus; he is survived by his father, Clifford; children, Brendan Kimbrel of Alton, Illinois, Eddie Kimbrel of Alton, Cheyenne Arietta of Wood River, Gabriel Grimes of Wood River, and Michael Johnson of Godfrey; his siblings, Dawn and Rick Rhoney, John Kimbrel, and Danny Kimbrel; and many other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother; and a sister, Corey Kimbrel.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Noon at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home 1313 W. Delmar Ave. in Godfrey.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Venus Kimbrel to help with expenses.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

