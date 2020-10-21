Edward Rice

GODFREY — Edward Kahler Rice, 83, passed away at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 in the emergency room at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born on Dec. 31, 1936 in Saint Louis, Missouri, and was the son of Helen Louise (Simpson) Laughlin, and later adopted by Orwin Cleve Rice.

He married the former Barbara Clendenen on June 8, 1957 at the Kane Baptist Church; together they were blessed with four daughters and many fond memories with their family throughout their 63 years of marriage.

Ed served our country with honor and courage as a member of the United States Navy. He enlisted in Feb. of 1955 and was stationed in California for the majority his 20 year career with the Navy, prior to his retirement in 1975 as a Chief Signalman.

Following his retirement, he continued to work as a recruiter for a period of time, later relocating to Godfrey, Illinois, where he accepted a position in Maintenance with Alton Community School District #11, retiring in 2000.

Ed set a prime example of what it meant to be a true family man.

He worked tirelessly to provide the best possible life for his wife and daughters; he also relished in the memories he was able to create with them and the grandchildren and great-grandchildren that followed.

In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, camping and gardening and was also a talented woodworker.

Surviving are his wife, Barbara Rice of Jerseyville, Illinois; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Terri and Dave Edler of Alto, New Mexico, Rena and Jerry Twichell of Godrey, and Dede Rice of Bunker Hill, Illinois; five grandchildren and their spouses, Dusty and Dea Bennett of Bunker Hill, Brooke and Jason Cruse of Bethalto, Brittney and Tony Maronie of Alton, Brandy Twichell of Godfrey and Chelsie Allen of Bunker Hill; 12 great-grandchildren, Gracie, Jax and Wrigley Bennett; Chase, Dylan, Taylor and Hannah Cruse, Nolan, Chloe and Luke Maronie, and Pacey and Fallyn Mellenthin; as well as a sister, Carol Amaya of Georgia.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by a daughter, Tamara Fae Rice.

In accordance with CDC and IDPH guidelines, no more than 50 people may be inside the funeral home at a time, mask must be worn and social distancing measures followed.

Memorial visitation will take place from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26, at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Funeral Services will be private.

He will be laid to rest at Kane Cemetery with the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 conducting full military honors.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to Alton VFW Post #1308, in care of the funeral home.