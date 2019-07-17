EDWARD RUST

BUNKER HILL — Edward Allen Rust, 94, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, died at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 11:40 a.m. He was born Jan. 28, 1925, in Bunker Hill to Albert Rust & Emma (Schaller) Rust. He married Lena W. (Bertels) Rust on Aug. 24, 1947 at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Dorsey, Illinois. She preceded him in death on March 14, 2019.

Edward was born on the Rust Family farm just south of Bunker Hill which became a Centennial Farm in 1985. Lena joined him there after they were married to raise their family. He was a farmer and for many years also sold insurance. He was a life long member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker Hill where he served in nearly every capacity including Sunday School teacher and favorite tractor driver for youth group hayrides. His faith was very important to him and Lena. In the 1950's he served as Bunker Hill Township Supervisor and enjoyed that role helping people. He was a member of the Bunker Hill Kiwanis Club for over 30 years and enjoyed helping with the Christmas tree sales, selling peanuts and providing hospital equipment to anyone in need. Whenever an opportunity arose to donate blood to the Red Cross you could count on him, donating over 100 pints of blood over the years. In 2012 he was honored to be named the Grand Parade Marshall for the Bunker Hill 4th of July parade. He served as a Precinct Committeeman and generally loved to discuss politics with family and friends. He was always very active and enjoyed sports especially dartball, bowling and after retirement, golf. He was a good man who loved God, his family and his country.

He is survived by his son, Kevin E. (Karen) Rust of Glen Carbon, Illinois, and daughter, Teresa (Donald) Hancock of St. Louis, Missouri; grandchildren, Brandyn Rust and Gretchen (David) McGinley; great-grandchildren, Malachi, Raelynn, and Romy McGinley; brother, Dale (Luella) Rust; sisters, Marilyn Bertels and Corleen Heuer; brother-in-law, Charles (Norma) Bertels and sister-in-law, Doris Rust; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Edward was preceded in death by his parents, spouse; brothers, Richard Rust and Albert Rust; sisters, Edith Rust and Audrey Lesemann.

Friends may call on Sunday, July 21 at Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker Hill from 3-6 p.m. and on Monday, July 22 at Zion Lutheran Church, Bunker Hill from 10-11 a.m. Funeral services are Monday, July 22 at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church with Rev. Brian Holle officiating. Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to : Zion Lutheran Church 609 E. Warren St., Bunker Hill, IL 62014; Unity Lutheran Christian Elementary School 1600 N. 40th St. East St. Louis, IL 62204; or African Vision of Hope 8 Professional Park Dr.,Maryville, IL 62062. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill is in charge of the arrangements.