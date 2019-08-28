GODFREY — Edward "Ed" Lee Sancamper, 72, of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away at 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at his home.

He was born March 6, 1947, in Alton, Illinois, the son of George E. and Delah (Jouett) Sancamper.

Ed served our country from 1968 to 1972, a veteran of the United States Army.

On June 8, 1968, he married Brenda Todd in Alton. She survives.

Prior to retirement, Ed worked in sales for Westinghouse Air & Brake Company and was the Vice President of R&R Material Supplies. He was a member of the New Horizons Band and a member of the American Legion.

In addition to his wife Brenda, survivors include one sister, Susan (DJ) Fredrich; one brother, Robert (Becky) Sancamper; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ted Sancamper.

Visitation for Ed will be held Friday, Aug. 30, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, with Rev. Ray Robinson, officiating.

Burial will follow in Brighton Cemetery with military honors by Alton VFW Post No. 1308.

Memorials may be made to New Horizons Band or Siteman Cancer Center.

Online condolences may be left at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.