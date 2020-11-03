1/1
Edward Scott
BETHALTO — Edward Lee Scott, 85, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at 1:33 p.m., while at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born on May 7, 1935 in Decatur, Illinois, the son of Donald L. and Mary V. (Ashcraft) Scott.

He married Patsy J. Bass on May 19, 1956 in Decatur. She preceded him in death on July 16, 2019.

Ed and Patsy moved their family to Bethalto in the mid-1960s.

In 1979, after working as a truck driver for a number of years and then serving as a Vice President at Thunderbird Motor Freight Lines in South Roxana, Illinois, Ed founded Wingline Trucking in Granite City, Illinois, and worked there until his retirement.

Ed loved Cardinals baseball and was a season ticket holder for over 40 years. He also liked to golf with friends and family.

He and Patsy enjoyed eating out at their favorite restaurants and playing the slot machines at the casino.

In his later years, Ed could often be found sitting on his breezeway enjoying a Miller Light.

He is survived by his children, Marvin L. Scott (Karen Gill) of Michigan, James E. "Jimmy" (Sherry) Scott of Moro, Illinois, Gary L. (Carie) Scott of Alton, Illinois, and Linda K. (Johnnie) Nichols of Bethalto; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Along with his wife, Patsy; he was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Robert A. "Bobby" Scott; a brother, Gary K. Scott; his loving grandmother, Nina E. Ashcraft; an uncle, Harold K. "Pete" Ashcraft; and a great-grandson, Brantlee Bass.

A private graveside service will be held at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
