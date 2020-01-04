MEDORA — Edward P. Tonsor, 94, of Medora, Illinois, passed away at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Robings Manor in Brighton, Illinois.

He was born on March 25, 1925 in Jersey County to the late Stephen and Rose (Schmidt) Tonsor.

Ed married V. Maxine Denby on March 31, 1948 in Medora. She preceded him in death on Oct. 4, 2019.

He served our county in the Merchant Marines and the United States Army during WWII, being awarded the Bronze Star. Ed worked as a farmer for over 40 years and also drove a school bus for Southwestern for 10 years. He enjoyed attending high school basketball games, gardening, playing cards, and dancing.

Ed is survived by two children, Sharon Scherer of Columbia, Illinois, and Paul (Jan) Tonsor of Medora; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Matt) Gimpert, Debra (Tim) Keefe, Andy (Les) Tonsor, and Emily (Brian) Brophy; seven great grandchildren; sister, Mary Jarvis; three sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine; parents Stephen and Rose; four brothers, Stephen Tonsor II, Bernard Tonsor, Gerald Tonsor, and Pat Tonsor; Sister, Kathryn Warden; and son-in-law Ron Scherer.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, at St. Johns Catholic Church in Medora with Fr. Bill Kessler presiding.

Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Fieldon, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to Southwestern Foundation for Educational Excellence.

