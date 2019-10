BETHALTO — Edward "LeRoy" Young, 81, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at 6:40 pm at Alton, Illinois Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 1, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.

Burial will follow at the Bethalto Methodist Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Bethatlo American Legion.

