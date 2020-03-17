GODFREY — Edwin H. Cordes Jr., 82, died at 6:21 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at his home in Godfrey, Illinois.

Born Sept. 16, 1937 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of E. Harold and Marion Adell "Dell" (Miller) Cordes. Mr. Cordes graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in 1955 and then graduated from Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri.

He was a co-owner of Cordes Motor Company in North Alton retiring in 1985. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey.

On Sept. 15, 1962 he married the former Christene Cassella. She preceded him in death on Nov. 30, 2009.

He married Martha Wyss on Feb. 18, 2012 in Wood River, Illinois. She survives.

Also surviving is a son, Daniel Cordes of Wood River; two step-children, Katy Davis (Chris) of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Joe Eckmann (Donna) of Lee Summit, Missouri; and a brother, Dave Cordes (Liz) of Godfrey.

Private services will be held at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey with full military honors.

Memorials may be made to the William BeDell Achievement and Resource Center in Wood River.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

