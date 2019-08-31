DOW — Edwin Eugene Fessler, 93, died at 1:42 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home.

He was born in Alton, Illinois on March 30, 1926 and was the oldest of two children born to Joseph S. and Lilith (Price) Fessler.

Edwin graduated from Jersey Township High School in Jerseyville, and was involved in agriculture his entire life. For many years he operated his own dairy farm in Elsah Township, and his dedication and hard work was evident.

He was a United States Army Korean War veteran and was widely known in the community as he enjoyed being around people and, as a result, never knew a stranger.

He married the former Betty Lorene Wagenblast on Oct. 10, 1953 in Brighton. Together they raised two children who in turn blessed them with grandchildren. Edwin and Betty shared 51 years of marriage before her death on Nov. 9, 2004.

He is survived by a daughter, Susan Rose of Chesterfield, Missouri.; a son and daughter in-law, Joseph and Kathy Fessler of Dow; five grandchildren and their spouses, Matthew and Amy Rose of Chesterfield, Missouri, Amanda Rose of Manchester, Missouri, Jordan Rose of St. Louis, Molly and Josh Boes and Mitch and Kayla Fessler all of Dow; and six great-grandchildren, Madison, Brendan and Katherine Rose, Lucy Boes, and J.J. and Judson Fessler.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Fessler.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Tuesday at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville, with Father Martin Smith officiating.

He will be laid to rest in the Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, with the Jerseyville American Legion Post No. 492 conducting military graveside rites.

Memorials may be given to the St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic Schools in Jerseyville or to the Jersey County 4-H Foundation. Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.