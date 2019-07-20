ALTON — Edwin Francis Sasek, 94, died on Friday, July 5, 2019, in the Morningside Senior Living Community in Godfrey, Illinois, with family by his side.

Born September 3, 1924, in Alton, he was the son of Frank and Gertrude (Jun) Sasek. On April 22, 1950, he married Jane Whipkus, who died in 2016.

They had seven children, Ed Sasek (Patsy) of San Antonio, Texas, Robert Sasek (Elena) of North Hollywood, California, Joseph Sasek (Vicki) of Alton, David Sasek (Debbie) of Bradenton, Florida, Mary Jane Sasek of Alton, Peter Sasek, Colorado, and Mark Sasek (Charlotte) of Southlake, Texas; 12 grandchildren, Nathan Sasek (Rebecca), Rebekah Sasek, Abby Jane Ontis (Kirby Ontis), Ben Sasek (Keyra), Jonathan Sasek, Luke Sasek, Sarah Sasek, Joshua Smith, Ian Sasek, Jordan Sasek, Adam Sasek, and Justin Sasek; and five great-grandchildren, Shelby and Charlie Sasek, Gavin Ontis, Alexander Greer, and Carolyn Rose Sasek.

He was preceded in death by Jane, his wife of 66 years, daughter Ann Louise, his parents and two sisters, Geraldine Fish and Joanita Merkle, and a brother, Gilbert. He is survived by his sister, Gertrude Tuckett.

Ed was a World War II veteran, and after service he completed college in Des Moines, Iowa, at St. Ambrose College where he met Jane, who was attending Marycrest College. He worked as an insurance broker with several agencies over his career, and opened Ed Sasek and Associates. He retired when he was 87 years old.

Ed was a parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church, where he and Jane were fun-loving members of the Golden Age Society. He served at the 6:30 AM Mass into his 80s. He was a gifted watercolor painter, drawing and painting since childhood. An avid outdoorsman, he was a Boy Scout leader. He volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul Society. He enjoyed teaching, camping, leadership and group skills, and helping others in need was very important to him. He was an avid gardener and grew a wonderful vegetable garden every summer.

Family vacations included many a trip in a VW Bus to Bennett Springs State Park in Missouri for fly-fishing camping trips. Ed and Jane enjoyed friendships over the years that included a canoeing and camping group, and dinner and gin rummy with friends. Ed and Jane also traveled to beautiful places, including frequent visits to Taos, New Mexico, many of the National Parks in the Southwest and the Rocky Mountains. They also visited several countries in Europe, Mexico and traveled frequently to visit loved ones. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend and will be deeply missed.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. The Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. Father Jeremy Paulin, OMV will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery immediately following the service.

The family would like to thank the staff at Morningside Senior Living Community for their excellent care, Cindy Hargis RN and the staff at OSF Hospice for their expert care, and to Sharon Henderson, his hospice doula, for her great skills, compassion and loving kindness she showed him.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to ABODE Contemplative Care for the Dying, 8619 Post Oak Lane, San Antonio, TX 78218 www.abodehome.org or St. Mary's Catholic Church.

