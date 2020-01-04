ALTON — Effie Walton entered into rest at the age of 90, on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Effie "T" or S.T" as she was called was born July 27, 1929, in Philadelphia, Missouri, to the Late Lee Arthur and Annie Laura (Shumate) Burrage. She attended school at Gray Ridge and was baptize at New Mount Zion Baptist Church Essex, Missouri.

On March 22, 1948 she was united in Holy Matrimony to the Late Fred Walton. In July 1950, Effie moved to Alton, Illinois. Effie was a member of Alton Community Church of Christ she served on the Usher Board until she could no longer serve.

Effie was employed by Coney Island Restaurant for 12 years, St. Joseph Hospital for two years and at US Bank for 12-14 years. Effie and Fred were foster parents. Effie fostered children until she was taken ill and could no longer care for them.

Effie was an outspoken, straight forward person. She worked very hard all her life. The oldest of seven children she had the task of taking on the mother figure after her mother passed at the age of 54. Although she never had children of her own Effie was the back bone of the Burrage family. Family reunions was very important to her, she was the matriarch of the Burrage/Bourrage family.

In 1996 after a short illness Effie resided at Integrity Healthcare of Alton, she picked Integrity so she could be with her friends. Even then, it was by her choice to reside at Integrity.

She leaves to cherish her memory, a niece, Ann (Nathaniel) Patterson, Harlem, Georgia; sister, Cullie M.Thomas, Burlington, Iowa; brother-in-law, Howard Payne, Burlington; 65 nieces and nephews; a 4x's great nieces and great nephews; and host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Fred; three brothers, Otha "Joe Lewis" Burrage, Albert Burrage, Leroy Bourrage; two sisters, Annie Lee Brown and Pearlie Mae Payne; and six nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 11 a.m. until time of service at noon at Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton.

Elder Donald Tolbert Eulogist.

Burial Upper Alton Cemetery.