MORO — Eileen J. Becker, 94, of Moro, passed away at 6:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan.18, 2020, at her home.

She was born June 15, 1925, in East Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Elmer M. and Irene A. (Hassmann) Starkey.

She married Rudy Becker April 10, 1954, in Midway, Illinois. He preceded her in death.

Eileen graduated from East Alton–Wood River High School in 1943, with a scholarship to Lewis and Clark Community College. She was a member of the Moro Presbyterian Church, as well as the Madison County Association for Home and Community Education, where she held the office of unit, district and county president. She was active in the Moro-Midway PTA and its first woman president, leader of a 4-H Club for many years, a member of Moro Woman's Club and held all its offices, an officer of the Wood River Garden Club in 1987, and a volunteer and previous board member of the Wood River Refinery History Museum.

She is survived by a daughter, Deborah Irene Becker, of Moro, Illinois.

Along with her parents and husband, Eileen is preceded in death by her father's brother, Elmer Starkey Jr.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral home in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation or the Moro Presbyterian Church

