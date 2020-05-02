GODFREY — Eileen Vera Eckhouse, 97, passed away at 12:25 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020 at Christian Hospital Northeast. Born Aug. 4, 1922 in Alton, she was the daughter of Roscoe R. and Sylvia (Giberson) Hoover. She married Charles L. Eckhouse on Sept. 27, 1941 in Brighton. He passed away Jan. 27, 2005. Eileen worked as a self-employed seamstress and she also spent some time working for Jean's Fabrics. In the 1950s she drove a school bus for the former St. Bernard's Catholic School in Wood River. During World War II, she worked for Western Cartridge in East Alton. Survivors include her daughter, Janet Howe of Red Bud; her son, David (Mary) Eckhouse of Alton; five grandchildren, Tamara (Fred) Husman, Jason (Susan) Neudecker, Andrea (Michael) Fahnestock, Jeff Howe and Jennifer (Jerry) Grider; eight great-grandchildren, Trevor, Taylor, and Zac Husman, Noah and Jonah Fahnestock, Hannah and Nathan Grider, and Tiffany Neudecker; a brother, Louis Hoover of Happy Jack, Arizona; a sister-in-law, Anita Forbes, of Alton; a brother-in-law, Ronald Eckhouse, of Alton; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, Gary Howe; and two brothers, Herbert and Sterling Hoover. A drive-through visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 4 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Due to the current crowd restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held, with private burial at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens. Memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society. An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 2 to May 3, 2020.