Eileen Newby

NASHVILLE — Mrs. Eileen F. Newby of Nashville, Illinois, formerly of Marine, Illinois, departed this life at the Washington County Hospital Extended Care in Nashville on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:20 a.m.

She had attained the age of 97 years, 6 months and 22 days.

Mrs. Newby was born on March 29, 1923 in South Hampton, England, the daughter of Archibald and Lillian (Godwin) Pibworth.

She was united in marriage to Charles Newby, Sr. in England and he preceded her in death on April 16, 1994.

Eileen worked as a shift leader at Owens-Illinois Glass Company in Alton, Illinois, for many years and she was also involved with the Owens-Illinois Club.

She was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary in Alton.

Eileen enjoyed knitting and loved her tea and spending time with her grandchildren.

Left to mourn her passing is her son, Charles Newby and wife Nancy of Marine; four grandchildren, Sara (Jason) Davis, Heather (Mark) Strawn, Megan (Adam) Stanley and Eric (Megan) Newby; eight great-grandchildren; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers and one sister.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Should friends desire, memorials can be made to the Washington County Hospital Extended Care and will be accepted by the Campagna Funeral Home, who is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.campagnafuneralhomes.com.