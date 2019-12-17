Eldora Stiles

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eldora Stiles.
Service Information
Crawford Funeral Home
1308 St. Highway 109
Jerseyville, IL
62052
(618)-498-9844
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Crawford Funeral Home
1308 St. Highway 109
Jerseyville, IL 62052
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Jerseyville, IL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

JERSEYVILLE — Eldora Stiles, 98, mother of Debra Powell, Gary, Paul and Bruce Burrows, died at 11:20 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at her home in Jerseyville, Illinois.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Friday at the First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville.

Burial will follow at Kane Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville.
Published in The Telegraph from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.