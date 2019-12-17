JERSEYVILLE — Eldora Stiles, 98, mother of Debra Powell, Gary, Paul and Bruce Burrows, died at 11:20 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at her home in Jerseyville, Illinois.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Friday at the First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville.

Burial will follow at Kane Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville.