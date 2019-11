MOZIER — Eleanor Brady, 74, wife of the late William Brady, died at 12:35 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab Center in Hardin.

Visitation is from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Crawford Funeral Home. Burial is at Kane Cemetery.