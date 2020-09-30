1/1
Eleanor Kidwell
ALTON — Eleanor B. Kidwell, age 104, passed away at Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at home.

She was born on Sept. 2, 1916 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Lee & Minnie (Totten) Webb.

Eleanor married Oney Albert Kidwell on Aug. 28, 1934 in Alton and he preceded her in death on Feb. 3, 2003.

She attended Heartland Baptist Church in Alton.

Eleanor is survived by a daughter, Minnie Kolditz; three sons and daughters-in-law, Charles & Kathleen Kidwell, Richard & Maggie Kidwell, and Earl & Mary Kidwell; 18 grandchildren, and 34 great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents; she was also preceded in death by, a daughter and two sons-in-law, Sandra & Philip Peek and John Kolditz; six brothers, Daniel James Webb, Earl Lavern Webb, Lewis Allen Webb, Buddy Miller, James Miller, and Harry Cleveland; along with two sisters, Darcy Austin and Evelyn Hill.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton with Reverend Alex Melton officiating.

Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 465-3571
