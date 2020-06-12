Eleanor Netzhammer
1926 - 2020
ALTON — Eleanor May "Babe" Netzhammer, 94, died at 8:12 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at Cedarhurst of Godfrey, Illinois. Born May 1, 1926 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of George W. and Eleanor B. (Stolze) Baty.

She married William H. Netzhammer Sr. on June 26, 1954 in Mississippi. He preceded her in death.

Mrs. Netzhammer worked as a checker for A & P Grocer and Dietschey Market. She was active in many golf and bowling leagues as well as secretary of the Women's 600 Club for many years.

Surviving is a son and daughter-in-law, William "Bill" and Nancy Netzhammer Jr. of Alton; two grandchildren, William Netzhammer III of Swansea, Illinois, and Cody R. Netzhammer of Alton; also surviving is a brother-in-law, Bill Wetstein of Lockport, Illinois.

Along with her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by three brothers and five sisters. Private graveside services will be held at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to Junior Bowling at Bowl Haven. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
