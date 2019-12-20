GODFREY — On Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, Elizabeth Campbell, 88, of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away surrounded by family.

Elizabeth was born Dec. 16, 1931 in Neoga, Illinois to Bill and Mildred (Flanagan) Claytor. On Dec. 18, 1949 she married Otha Campbell. They raised two daughters, Laura and Julia.

Elizabeth was an avid reader and knitter who enjoyed dancing and ice skating, and was an excellent cook who loved to entertain. She had a ready smile and easy laugh, an abundance of patience, quirky sense of humor.

Elizabeth is survived by daughter Laura (Paul) Graf, grandchildren Cory (Darrell) Schroeder, Ryan (Missy) Long, Ethan Campbell, great-grandsons Aydan and Oliver Schroeder, sisters Shirley (Jim) Kerr, Mary (John) Holmstrand, and dozens of beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Mildred, husband Otha, brother Joseph Claytor, and daughter Julia.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Dec. 22 at the Main Street UMC in Alton from 2-4 p.m. followed by a funeral service. Burial will be Monday, Dec. 23 at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign, Illinois at 2 p.m. with a graveside service. Flowers or donations may be sent to 1400 Main Street, Alton, IL 62002.

She left us on what would have been the 70th anniversary of her marriage. We think she just wanted to dance with Dad again.