JERSEYVILLE — Elizabeth P. "Betty" Christen, 89, died at 9:46 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville, Illinois.

She was born in Alton, Illinois on Aug. 26, 1930, and was the daughter of Newton B. and Margaret (Wood) Cosby Sr.

She was of the Catholic faith and was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville, and was a devoted and loving wife, Mom, and Grandma Betty.

She married Everett M. Christen on Jan. 10, 1948 in Jerseyville, and together they shared many happy times raising their four daughters, and 51 years of marriage prior to his death on March 14, 1999.

Surviving are her four daughters and sons in-law, Kathy and Earl Nixon of Medora, Illinois, Marlene and Michael McNear of Jerseyville, Marybeth and Clayton Duce of Box Elder, South Dakota, and Therese Koeller of Bethalto; five grandchildren and their spouses, Joe and Kim Nixon of Brighton, Illinois, Dr. Michael & Tolly McNear of Carrollton, Illinois, Jim and Sherri Nixon of Brighton, Nicholas Koeller of Godfrey, Illinois, and Bradley and Katie Koeller of Brighton; eight great-grandchildren and their spouses, Brandi and Derrick Retherford, Tyler Nixon, Taylor Nixon, Paige Nixon, Ryan Nixon, Hannah Nixon, Nick and Carrie Graham, and Jami and Zach Havens; and five great-great-grandchildren, Kaylee Brefeld, Charlotte Graham, Benson Graham, Susannah Havens and Caleb Havens; and a brother, Harvey Waters of Pinehurst, North Carolina.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Wood "Woody" Waters and Newton B. Cosby Jr., and three sisters, Madge Gomilla, Margaret Inlow and Mary Rider.

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Monday at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville, with Father Hyland Smith officiating.

Burial will be in the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to the Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville or to the .

