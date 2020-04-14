ALTON — Elizabeth (Betty) Louise Christy (maiden name Barr), born Nov. 1945; departed this life peacefully and entered Heavenly rest from her home on Friday, April 4, 2020 with her family by her side.

Formerly of Springfield, Illinois, she married her best friend and life companion, Donald Christy, in Dec. 1967. Following graduation from Lanphier High School, she entered the nursing program at Alton Memorial Hospital. It was at Calvary Baptist Church where she and Don met and began their life together. They were married in Springfield with her uncle, Rev. Dee Speer, presiding.

They then moved to Mattoon, Illinois, where she worked as a registered nurse at the local hospital. Returning to Alton, Illinois, Betty began her long career as a registered nurse at Alton Memorial Hospital. For nearly 40 years, Betty practiced her skills as a RN at various health centers including Community Counseling Center in Alton and TriCounty Health Center in Jerseyville, Illinois. Nursing was her passion, her way of serving the Lord through helping others. She was the recipient of numerous awards and recognitions for her service as a registered nurse. Betty was known for her kindness, her compassion for the sick, her gentleness, her devotion to her family, and her love for God.

Betty made a profession of her faith at an early age, and she and Donald were charter members of Alton First Southern Baptist Church (now Heartland). They became the parents of two children, Stephanie and Stephen.

Betty is survived by her husband, Donald; their daughter, Stephanie Freeman; their son, Dr. Stephen Christy and his wife Julie; and two sisters, Charlotte Shafer and Joyce Barr; her brother-in-law, Gary Christy and his wife Trudy; and numerous nieces and nephews also remain to continue her memory.

Connie Andersen, the mother of Julie Christy, shared many years of companionship with Betty and gave her nursing skills to provide loving support to Betty throughout her illness. Loving caregivers Takeya Talbert, Wanda Bausily, Amanda Bosaw and Lindsey Copley remain deeply appreciated by the family. A favorite and loving cousin Linda Tucker and husband Melvin, and close family friend Vicky White must also be included among the survivors; for they meant much to Betty and provided years of love and companionship throughout her life.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Elizabeth Barr; two brothers, Robert and Charles; her sister, Janice; and her beloved son-in-law Kenneth Freeman.

There are many close friends and church family who share loving memories of Betty and will mourn her loss while rejoicing over her reunion in Heaven with loved ones. The knowledge that she now is in the presence of her loving Lord and family members brings comfort to those who survive and wait for the time to be together again. Her life is a testimony of her love for people and her unselfish commitment to always put others ahead of her own needs. She was never heard to speak unkindly of anyone, she loved her family, and her devotion to her husband Don was obvious to all who knew her. This devotion was in turn shared with her by Don who loved her with all his heart and soul.

While this time of separation is painful, Betty is a child of God and is now at peace. Her life as a registered nurse, daughter, sister, wife, and mother is over, and she can rest knowing that she did her best, loved her family, served God, and made the world better for her contributions.

A private service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Saturday, April 18 with burial in Upper Alton Cemetery following. Reverend Adrian Das will preside.

Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, Godfrey, Illinois.

A memorial tribute to honor her memory will be announced at a later date.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.