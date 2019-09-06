Elizabeth Gent

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Gent.
Obituary
Send Flowers

JERSEYVILLE — Elizabeth M. Gent, age 65, died at 1:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at Jersey Community Hospital.

She was born in Alton, Illinois on Nov. 17, 1953, the daughter of the late Richard A. and Dorothy J. (Bates) Gent. Elizabeth was a CNA at Jerseyville Manor.

Surviving are her two daughters, Erica Gent of Jerseyville, Illinois and Kim Gent of Jerseyville; six grandchildren Nathaniel, Seth, Kyle, Jayden, Kennedy and Grayson Gent; one sister, Donna Gent of Jerseyville; a niece, Melissa Noel of Auburn, Washington; and one great-niece, Nicole Noel of Auburn. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Trevon Williams.

Private graveside services will be at Elsah Cemetery with Rev. Andre Dobson officiating. Online guestbook and additional information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.