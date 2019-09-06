JERSEYVILLE — Elizabeth M. Gent, age 65, died at 1:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at Jersey Community Hospital.

She was born in Alton, Illinois on Nov. 17, 1953, the daughter of the late Richard A. and Dorothy J. (Bates) Gent. Elizabeth was a CNA at Jerseyville Manor.

Surviving are her two daughters, Erica Gent of Jerseyville, Illinois and Kim Gent of Jerseyville; six grandchildren Nathaniel, Seth, Kyle, Jayden, Kennedy and Grayson Gent; one sister, Donna Gent of Jerseyville; a niece, Melissa Noel of Auburn, Washington; and one great-niece, Nicole Noel of Auburn. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Trevon Williams.

Private graveside services will be at Elsah Cemetery with Rev. Andre Dobson officiating.